As the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) resumes operation on the Abuja-Kaduna train service today, the Federal Government may have lost a whopping N6.6 billion to the 251 days shutdown following the March 28 terrorist attack on the train in Rigasa, Kaduna State.

