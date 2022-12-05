Finally, lawyers drags Buhari, Malami, Okotete to court for violating CBN Act in appointment into NEXIM bank | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lawyers for Reform Group (LRG) has taken President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Stella Erhuvwuoghene Okotete to court for violating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act in appointment into NEXIM.

In a suit filed before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High court, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2233 between, Incorporated Trustees of Ilaje Global Think Thank Initiative and Okotete as first defendant, Buhari as the second defendant and Malami as the third defendant, the law firm said it was bringing the case before the court pursuant to section

6.1.1 of the CBN circular on revised and assessment criteria for approved person regime for financing institutions 2015.

The law firm prayed the court to ask President Buhari if the appointment of Okotete as the Executive Director of the bank was in line with the CBN Act, stressing the need for the court to…