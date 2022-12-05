Omo-Agege stomps for Tinubu, APC across Delta State | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Says Delta stands to benefit more from Tinubu presidency

•Asks Ndokwa nation to deny Gov Okowa a ‘third term’ through Oborevwori

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has, campaign stop after campaign stop, canvassed votes for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and all candidates of the party contesting the 2023 general elections in Delta State.

At different campaign rally venues visited by the Delta APC campaign train, on Monday, December 5, Omo-Agege underscored the benefits of voting for Tinubu as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The campaign train had stops at Abbi, Kwale, and Utagba-Uno, all in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the oil-rich state.

In making a case for Tinubu, Omo-Agege said the APC presidential candidate is a son-in-law of Delta State, since his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is of Itsekiri descent.

He said Delta State stood to benefit tremendously from a Tinubu presidency,…