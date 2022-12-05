Prime Video ‘Riches’ Explores A Nigerian Family In Diaspora | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Life 05 December 2022 |

12:57 pm Amazon Prime Video’s new family drama, Riches, follows the lives of the British-Nigerian family as they navigate their way in building and sustaining a global beauty empire. The show explores themes of black excellence, beauty, entrepreneurship, and a Nigerian family in the diaspora. Created by Abby Ajayi (How To Get Away with Murder, Inventing Anna),…

Amazon Prime Video’s new family drama, Riches, follows the lives of the British-Nigerian family as they navigate their way in building and sustaining a global beauty empire. The show explores themes of black excellence, beauty, entrepreneurship, and a Nigerian family in the diaspora.

Created by Abby Ajayi (How To Get Away with Murder, Inventing Anna), Riches…