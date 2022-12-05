Reps panel tackles PTAD over alleged failure to employ workers despite budgetary allocation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts, (PAC) is beaming its searchlights on the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for allegedly refusing to employ workers in 2018.

The decision by Mr Wole Oke-led the committee was based on an audit query raised against PTAD by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The committee observed that despite not recruiting the required staff, the agency got the same amount of N1.7 billion as personnel cost in 2019, with the amount spent going up to about N1.6 billion.

According to the query, “in 2020, the agency’s allocation for personnel cost went up to N1.8 billion, reducing to N1.6 billion in 2021, going up again to N1.9 billion in 2022 even when the workers have not been employed”.

Oke declared that something was wrong with the agency, wondering why the personnel cost kept rising and falling even when new staff have not been employed.

However, a senior officer of the agency, Abdullah Abubakar…