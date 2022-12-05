





As previously stated, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, again, shunned the Arise TV presidential debate, with candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar; Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in attendance.

The post Tinubu absent as Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso spar at Arise TV debate appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper