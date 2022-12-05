Tinubu responds to allegations of age falsification, academic records — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu has responded to allegations of age falsification, ‘questionable’ family background, academic records, and career before joining politics.

Tinubu, who spoke at Chatham House on Monday, addressed the British Royal Institute on Nigeria’s 2023 elections; national security, economic, and foreign policy imperatives.

The former Lagos State governor was in the company of Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, Cross Rivers State governor Ben Ayade, former Ekiti State governor Kayode Fayemi Jigawa State governor, Abubakar Badaru, a spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council Dele Alake and other members of the APC.

Responding to questions after his speech, Tinubu refuted claims that he falsified his age as alleged by his critics and opponents.

The former Lagos State governor said his family background, and academic and…