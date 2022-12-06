Adeleke appoints new Head of Service | The Guardian Nigeria News

The newly-elected Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has appointed Samuel Aina as the new Head of Service.

This is contained in a statement by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday.

Rasheed disclosed that Aina attended the University of Ibadan, between 1984 and 1987, and obtained B.Sc. Hon (2nd Class Upper Division) in Geography, and between 1988 and 1990 returned to the same university to obtain M.Sc also in Geography.

He said; “Ademola Aina was by divine providence, dint of hard work, determination and without any external force, appointed a permanent secretary in Osun State in 2012, through a rigorous selection process and was deployed to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning & Budget where he served till 2013,”

“He was later deployed to serve as the permanent secretary of the new Ministry of Finance following the creation of the office of Budget and Economic Development from the former ministry in 2013. He served in the Ministry of…