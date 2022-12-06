CBN Deputy Governors: Buhari forwards Adamu, Ahmed to senate for confirmation





President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday during plenary. President Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the nominees […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper