Chatham House speech: Atiku's ally slams APC for 'window-dressing' Tinubu





The Director, Strategic Communications, of the National Election Management Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu, chided the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday for “window-dressing” its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, during what he called the former Lagos governor’s less than impressive engagement with his audience at Chatham House, United Kingdom, on Monday. Tinubu’s performance […]

