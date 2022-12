The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Nigerians not to exercise fear over the challenges confronting the nation ahead of the 2023 general elections, stressing that Nigeria will overcome the difficulties as the elections and the 2023 population census would be conducted peacefully.

The post Don't approach 2023 general elections with fear, Osinbajo, Okoh urge Nigerians appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper