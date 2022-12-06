Elections not our priority now as a nation, says Emmanuel





Urges Houses of Assembly to stop amendment of 1999 Constitution Presiding Pastor Livingspring Chapel International, Femi Emmanuel, yesterday, warned Nigerians against investing so much in another general elections next year without resolving the fundamental issues of Constitution change, which he described as the bane of the nation’s growth, development and peaceful co-existence. The cleric, who […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper