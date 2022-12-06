Lagos begins Start up Act 2022 implementation process | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State government has organised a policy review workshop to implement the Nigerian Startup Act (NSA2022) policies for the state’s growth.

The workshop, held at Eko Innovation Centre, brought together startup founders, technology experts, innovators and enthusiasts to join the state government in domesticating the policies in the Act.

The event led to the establishment of Knowledge, Innovation, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (KITE) Project, which will equitably localise the Act.

The Act defines Nigerian startups, their scope, operations, incentives and limits to attract foreign investment, and open up the Nigerian tech industry.

A startup, according to the Act, is “a firm that has been in operation for no more than 10 years and whose aims include the invention, innovation, production, development or adoption of a new digital technology creative product, service, or method.”

Interpretatively, the act aims to provide a legal and institutional framework for Nigerian…