Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline: NNPC signs MoU with Ghana, Gambia, Guinea Bissau oil companies | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has signed five Memoranda of Understanding with national oil companies and relevant entities of five African countries on the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project.

The five national oil companies and relevant entities are from Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone.

The signing ceremony, held in Morocco, yesterday, was attended by Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari; Dr. Amina Benkhadra, General Director of Morocco’s National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines; Mr. Baboucarr Njie, Managing Director of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Gambia and Celedonio Placido Viera, General Director of Petroguin, Guinea Bissau.

Also in attendance are Mr. Amadou Doumbouya, Director General of the National Company of Oil (SONAP), Guinea; Mr. Foday B.L. Mansaray II, Director-General of Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone (PDSL) and Dr. Ben K.D. Asante, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National…