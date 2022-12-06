Omo-Agege to Okowa: ‘Nothing on ground to account for ₦3.5 trillion received since 2015’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate Deputy President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said that there is nothing that looks like the ₦3.5 trillion that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has received from various sources in the past seven and a half years.

Omo-Agege made the remark while continuing his ward-to-ward campaign in the Ukwuani local government area on Tuesday, December 6. He said that no state in the history of Nigeria has received the type of resources that Delta has, but the state remains one of the least developed in the country.

He warned the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, of the legal consequences of approving and authorizing loans to the governor that are later misappropriated.

He said a critical assessment of infrastructure across Delta State ridicules the sobriquet of “road master” that Okowa once gave himself, as there is practically nothing on the ground to…