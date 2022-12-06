Ronaldo eyes World Cup quarters as Morocco dare to dream | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to fire Portugal past Switzerland and into the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as Morocco bids to derail Spain’s bid for a second global crown.

Just two last-eight slots remain to be filled in Qatar after five-time winners Brazil swatted aside South Korea 4-1 and 2018 finalists Croatia squeezed past Japan via a penalty shoot-out.

Ronaldo was hogging the headlines at the tournament even before he kicked a ball after launching a tirade against Manchester United and their manager Erik ten Hag.

Following an exit by “mutual agreement,” he is now seeking a new team, with sources saying he is in talks over a blockbuster deal with Saudi club Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old superstar forward, who is appearing in what is almost certainly his last World Cup, has been a shadow of his former self in Qatar despite all the hype.

After scoring a penalty in his team’s opening clash against Ghana to become the first player to score at five World Cups, he has huffed…