Seven years after, Buhari falters on 24 million jobs promise | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NBS fails to release unemployment

rate since 2020

• Ngige’s claim of seven million jobs

created unlikely

• NDP 2021-2025 to create 30m jobs

a mirage, says Oyerinde

• No honeymoon for who’ll take over

from Buhari – Ojo

• ‘It will require three govts to clean

up this administration’s mess’

• ‘Insecurity, COVID-19, others

undermine effort to lift 100m out of

poverty’

With less than six months left to the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year administration, available data show that government has left more Nigerians poorer and unemployed than it met in 2015, despite coming to power, partly on the promise to create 24 million jobs.

President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had, in 2015, made campaign promises committing to creating three million jobs,…