Sickness that needs surgery — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Available statistics of brain drain in the medical sector indicate that the sickness needs something as severe as surgery. A former Minister of Health, Dr. Isaac Adewole, said sometime ago that by May 2018, Nigeria had trained 90,000 medical doctors. That is a happy revelation. The unhappy one is that of this number 70% of them have migrated to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Saudi Arabia etc.

More specifically, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) claims that about 50 doctors migrate from the country every week. Within the last one year, the United Kingdom alone has received, with open arms, 1,307 medical doctors from Nigeria. Also, according to the President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Mr. Michael Nnachi, about 57,000 nurses have migrated from Nigeria in the last five years (2017-2022). Others such as medical laboratory technicians, pharmacists and paramedical staff have also quietly left the country for greener pastures abroad.

