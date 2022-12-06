





Students protested against a lockdown at a university in eastern China, highlighting continued anger as huge numbers of people across the country still faces restrictions despite the government easing its zero-Covid policy. Some Chinese cities have begun tentatively rolling back mass testing and curbs on movement following nationwide anti-lockdown demonstrations last week. But analysts at […]

The post Students protest campus lockdown as China eases Covid curbs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper