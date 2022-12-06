U.S. Mission awards grant to train curators on preservation of Nigeria’s wooden artifacts







On Monday, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria announced the launch of the 2022 Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) project to train Nigerian museum professionals in wood conservation, documentation, and storage. The Yale University Art Gallery has been awarded the AFCP grant to implement the project: “Sustaining a Partnership in Wood Conservation between the National […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper