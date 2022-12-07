2023: Sultan, CAN president call for peaceful, credible elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

Urge INEC, security agencies to be impartial

Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, have called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be impartial and ensure a free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

Speaking at the 4th Quarterly meeting of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), with the theme, ‘Peaceful and Credible Elections for National Renaissance,’ yesterday, in Abuja, the religious leaders observed that the role of INEC and security agencies are fundamental to ensuring a hitch-free elections acceptable by all standards.

The Sultan, who said polls are supposed to bring new hope, wondered if the 2023 exercise bears optimism for the country, on account of ethnic and religious propaganda.

He noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of his determination to ensure…