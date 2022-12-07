Benue community begs Buhari to convert proposed fed poly to skill acquisition centre







A socio-cultural group known as Kwande United People Organisation, (KWUPO) has appealed to the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil its promise of converting the proposed Federal Polytechnic Adikpo, in Kwande local government area of Benue state into a mega skill acquisition centre.

Source: Guardian Newspaper