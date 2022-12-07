Medical, Dental Consultants call for urgent intervention in medical education | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Says medical education at crossroads due to unrestricted emigration of medical teachers, incessant strike

President, of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, (MDCAN ), Dr Victor Makanjuola, has called for a quick, meaningful and sustainable intervention to save medical education in Nigeria.

He stated that the general standard of tertiary education in Nigeria is at a crossroads, particularly with the crises in the education sector, adding that the challenges seem quite daunting when weighed against the background of unrestricted emigration of medical teachers in search of greener pastures.

Speaking at the 2022 medical education summit, Makanjuola lamented that the already precarious situation has been made worse by an unpredictable academic calendar, as a result of the incessant industrial actions by multiple university unions, outdated academic curricula and perennial underfunding of the universities and medical colleges.

He noted that the difficulties…