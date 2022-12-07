Nigeria limits cash withdrawals to curb counterfeits, ransom demands





Nigeria’s central bank has imposed restrictions on weekly cash withdrawals to limit the use of cash in a bid to curb counterfeiting and discourage ransom payments to kidnappers. Under a new policy announced late Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that weekly cash withdrawals had been slashed to 100,000 naira ($225) from 2.5 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper