Nigeria, others recorded $95.6b diaspora remittances in 2021, says AfDB | The Guardian Nigeria News

As Nigeria and other African countries continue to explore alternative sources of revenues to meet developmental challenges, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina says diaspora remittances to the continent should be acknowledged, respected and further explored.

Adesina’s observation is based on the fact that the value of remittances from the African diaspora doubled from $37 billion in 2010 to $87 billion in 2019 reaching $95.6 billion in 2021.

The AfDB President further said, “yet, official development assistance to Africa in 2021 was $35 billion or 36 percent of the remittances from the diaspora.’’

According to him, Egypt and Nigeria are among the top 10 remittance recipients globally with $31.5 billion and $19.2 billion in 2021 respectively.

He stated this at a recent event on ‘’Development Without Borders, leveraging the African Diaspora for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development in Africa’’, organised by the bank in…