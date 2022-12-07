Vice-Chancellor selection is not influenced by NUC – Rasheed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Universities Commission (NUC), says it has no influence over the selection of vice-chancellors for the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who disclosed this at an interactive section with the press on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the appointment of Vice-Chancellor rests squarely on the board members of the Universities.

According to him, “even the Minister of Education or the President of the Federal Republic have no hands in the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of any university.

On the issue of illegal universities, Rasheed said that the commission was in collaboration with ICPC to weed out the system.

“We have set up a committee to look into that and I can tell you that we are doing a lot to end the ugly trend of the illegal mills”, he said.

He urged members of the public to assist in reporting illegal universities as the task of safeguarding the quality of the university system is not only…