African carriers post $636m losses in 2022 amid capacity crunch | The Guardian Nigeria News

Global aviation targets full recovery, return to profit in 2023

In another turbulent year for the continent, African airlines have been estimated to post a cumulative loss of $636 million in 2022.

Though the trend of losses is not peculiar to Africa, the airlines will further lose $213 million in 2023 in a year global air transport is expected to return to profit – the first since COVID-19 outbreak.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), in a new estimate released yesterday, projected global airline net losses at $6.9 billion – an improvement on the $9.7 billion loss for 2022 in IATA’s June outlook. This is significantly better than losses of $42 billion and $137.7 billion that were recorded in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

In 2023, airlines are expected to post a small net profit of $4.7 billion—a 0.6 per cent net profit margin. It will be the first profit since 2019 when industry net profits were $26.4 billion (3.1 per cent net profit margin).

For African…