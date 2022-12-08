‘Buga’Song, Reflection of FESTAC ’77, Says Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

By NAN 08 December 2022 |

10:29 am The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described a famous song `Buga’, released by Kizz Daniel, as a connection and reflection of FESTAC `77, held in Lagos State.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described a famous song `Buga’, released by Kizz Daniel, as a connection and reflection of FESTAC `77, held in Lagos State.

FESTAC ’77, also known as the Second World Black and African Festival of Arts and Culture, was a major international festival held in Lagos, from Jan. 15 to Feb. 12, 1977.

Mohammed said this in Abuja on Wednesday at the Annual Public Lecture and Symposium to…