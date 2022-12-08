How learning can continue in flood-prone areas by experts | The Guardian Nigeria News

There are growing fears by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) that over 1.5 million children’s education and health are facing challenge as a result of recent flooding, which affected over 30 states in Nigeria.

Although climate change has been partly attributed to this flooding, The Guardian gathered that more than 2.5 million Nigerians, 60 per cent being children, are believed to be in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

States such as Bayelsa, Kogi and Delta, among other coastal communities, are worst hit.

The government of Anambra and Bayelsa states explained that the closure of both public and private schools became necessary to ensure the safety of school children.

In June, the Federal Government launched a Human Capital Development (HCD) strategic plan where it highlighted key targets for the education sector, including reducing the number of out-of-school-children by 70 per cent before 2030.

A new UNESCO data showed that 20 million out of the estimated 98…