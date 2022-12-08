Minister laments growing violence against female politicians as lawyer seeks travel ban on governors | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sharon Ikeazor, has lamented the escalating violence against women in the political arena as the country prepares to hold elections next year.

Similarly, a human rights lawyer, Frank Tietie, has urged the international community to place a travel ban on Nigerian leaders, especially state governors and other senior public officials who failed to prevent and prosecute those perpetrating violence against female politicians.

They expressed these views at a national dialogue with security and political stakeholders on violence against women in politics organised by the Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ikeazor, who expressed concerns that most interventions in addressing Gender Based Violence do not look into the violence that happens in politics, said the menace is a deciding factor in women’s political participation in Nigeria.

Noting that she had also been a victim of grave violence in her years as a politician, the…