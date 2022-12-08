Stakeholders call for review of medical education in Nigerian | The Guardian Nigeria News

… says Nigeria spends over N75 millions to trains consultant

Stakeholders at the 2022 Medical Education Summit of Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), on Tuesday, called for the review of the medical education curriculum in Nigerian universities.

The stakeholder said the federal government spent a total sum of 75 million naira to train one consultant

Speaking at the MDCAN Medical Education Summit, in Abuja, the President of MDCAN, Dr Victor Makanjuola, explained that the Summit seeks to contribute its quota in the search for answers to the key national medical education challenge.

He said: “There appears to be this common perception that the general standard of tertiary education in Nigeria is at a crossroads, with medical education in a peculiar kind of crisis The challenges seem quite daunting when weighed against the background of unrestricted emigration of medical teachers in search of greener pastures.

“The already precarious situation has…