Tite defends Brazil World Cup goal celebrations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Brazil coach Tite has hit back at criticism of his players’ dancing goal celebrations in their World Cup win over South Korea, dismissing suggestions they showed a lack of respect.

The tournament favourites produced some carnival football as they crushed the Koreans 4-1 on Monday and celebrated their goals with choreographed moves, while even Tite himself joined in at one point.

The celebrations divided opinion outside Brazil and the dancing by Neymar and his teammates has been one of the main talking points going into Friday’s quarter-final clash with Croatia in Doha.

“This is not my national team. It is the Brazilian national team for which I have a responsibility as a coach,” Tite said when asked about the celebrations at a press conference on Thursday.

“I am sorry for people who don’t know the history and culture of Brazil and our way of being.”

The 61-year-old, who is at his second World Cup as Brazil coach and is set to step down at the end of the tournament,…