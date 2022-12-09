After DSS threat, Abuja filling stations set to commence 24hrs operation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Barely 24hrs after the Department of State Services (DSS) issued a 48hrs ultimatum to all stakeholders in the oil industry to resolve the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, many filling stations in Abuja are set to begin 24hrs operations.

Some of the fuel stations are the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited Mega station Zone one, NNPC airport road, Lugbe, AA Rano, Jabi, AA Rano Utako, AA Rano Katampe, AYM Shafa, Wuse, AYM ushafa, Shema Katampe, Shema among others.

Recall secret agency warned that it would launch a nationwide operation on saboteurs if there is still queues at various filling stations in the country after the ultimatum.

The spokesperson of DSS, Peter Afunanya said the directive came after the Director-General of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi met with the major stakeholders in the oil industry at the agency headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Afunanya said stakeholders at the meeting included: Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited,…