Flutterwave, Pages by Dami unveil exciting partnership for Christmas Trade Fair | The Guardian Nigeria News

Africa’s leading payments technology company, Flutterwave has announced the return of its trade fair in Nigeria after two successful outings in 2021.

The Flutterwave Trade Fair, in partnership with Pages by Dami will take place at the Landmark Event Centre, VI, Lagos on Sunday, December 11, 2022, by 10. a.m. and will support 100 small businesses with a physical location where they sell to hundreds of potential walk-in customers.

The Flutterwave trade fair has historically seen young and vibrant shoppers in Lagos who take up the opportunity to do their Christmas shopping for themselves, family and friends. In the past, the trade fair has seen up to a thousand shoppers patronizing over a hundred businesses. The trade fair provides an opportunity for fun seekers to enjoy their December shopping in a relaxed and controlled atmosphere full of fun activities and discounts.

It also helps small businesses to take advantage of the end-of-year sales season to grow revenue and their…