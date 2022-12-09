Over 5,000 women treated for obstetric fistula in Jigawa





No fewer than 5,235, out of estimated two million, women living with obstetric fistula worldwide, have been treated by Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, in Jahun General Hospital, Jigawa State, in the last 14 years. Disclosing this, yesterday, in Dutse, MSF called for concerted efforts to help reintegrate affected women […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper