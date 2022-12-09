Stop criticising CBN over cash policy, CNPP tells Nigerians





Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has faulted critics of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) new cash withdrawal limits, while commending the bank on the anticipated gains of the policy, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections. In a statement by its Secretary General, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the CNPP explained that “Nigerians are suffering” because […]

