TECNO hits another milestone in Dubai as it launches its flagship Phantom X2 Series | The Guardian Nigeria News

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000-powered, two-model series includes the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera and delivers an exceptional user experience.

TECNO’s premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, launched its new flagship PHANTOM X2 Series, including the world’s first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens comparable to a professional camera. Unveiled at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2022 event in Dubai, the PHANTOM X2 Series, which comprises PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G and PHANTOM X2 5G, marks the brand’s bold entrance into the high-end global smartphone market with a host of groundbreaking features and outstanding performance.

With a 65mm focal length and 2.5x optical zoom retractable portrait lens, the PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G revolutionizes smartphone image-making. The innovative lens empowers users to capture portraits comparable to professional camera shots with a pocket-sized device. Available in an…