WHO urges Nigeria to develop strong primary healthcare system to withstand disease outbreaks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Enlists media support to accelerate the achievement of Universal Health Coverage

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stressed the need for the government to show political commitment to building a strong health system, based on primary care, with emphasis on disease prevention and health promotion as well as the best defence against outbreaks and other health emergencies.

The global health body urged the media as a critical partner to support efforts to accelerate the achievement of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.

It noted that more than half the world’s population lacks access to essential health services, and almost 100 million people are pushed into extreme poverty every year because of the costs of paying for care out of their own pockets.

WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo made the call at a 3-day Conference on “Universal Health Coverage (UHC): How Can Nigeria Get it Right – the Role of the Media”, organized by the…