Buhari promises to hand over Nigeria free of insecurity | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is ready to hand over Nigeria free of insecurity to the next administration.

Buhari made the promise at the the 46th Convocation ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, at Oduduwa Hall Amphitheatre of the University, on Saturday in Ile-Ife.

Represented by Dr Biodun Saliu, the Director, Academic Planning at the National Universities Commission (NUC), Buhari reaffirmed his commitment to the security of lives and property.

“We remain firmly committed to the security of lives, property and investment across the country.

“This administration will continue to confront all forms of banditry, criminality, terorism ad insurgency in the land.

“I promise to hand over a Nigeria that is free of insecurity to the next administration,” the president said.

He, also reiterated his commitment to education, saying that his administration had pumped more funds into the nation’s tertiary education more than any previous…