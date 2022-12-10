DaBaby Set To Storm Lagos For An Electrifying December Concert







Following the buzz of his trip to Nigeria for his music video shoot with Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Davido in early May, the veteran American hip-hop favourite is set to debut a comeback in Africa’s biggest entertainment scene— the city of Lagos, Nigeria for a scintillating concert show to thrill his fans to a night of fantastic music and a spectacular party vibe at Eko Energy City.

Source: Guardian Newspaper