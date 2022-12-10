German hostage held in Sahel since 2018 freed: NGO







A German humanitarian worker held hostage in the Sahel for more than four-and-a-half years has been freed, his organisation said on Saturday. Jorg Lange, 63, “can return to his family”, said Bianca Kaltschmitt, director general of the NGO Help, thanking Germany’s foreign ministry, criminal police and the authorities in Mali, Niger and other neighbouring countries […]

