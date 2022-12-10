How poor funding, unqualified staff, others, affect Nigeria’s foreign mission | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Report seeks removal of quota system in engaging missions’ staff

The paucity of funds, layback attitude and recruitment of unqualified staff, have been identified as some of the factors responsible for the unpalatable state of Nigerian embassies and consulates abroad.

This was contained in a report unveiled Friday in Abuja. Tagged, State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates Report, 2022, was an outcome of research that was initiated by the National Association of Seadogs.

In view of the research findings, the Association through its Capoon, Abiola Owoaje, called for the removal of the quota system in the employment of embassy and consulate staff, advocating that recruitment should strictly be based on merit. According to him, there are qualified individuals across the country and only the best should be engaged irrespective of geo-political areas.

The report also called for the establishment of a Special Trust Fund for the acquisition, equipment and maintenance of Nigerian…