



The Olam Food Ingredient (OFI), in partnership with the Neglected Tropical Disease Department of the Kwara Ministry of Health has commenced free surgical intervention for 10 indigent patients with Hydrocele. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hydrocele is a fluid-filled sac around a testicle, often first noticed as swelling of the scrotum. Mrs […]

The post Olam, Kwara Government offer free hydrocele surgery to indigent patients appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper