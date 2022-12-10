PAP's SCC applauds FG for appointing Ndiomu to head special oil theft panel





The Strategic Communication Committee (SCC) of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has applauded the Federal Government for appointing PAP’s Interim Administrator, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu, to head an 11-man special investigative panel on oil theft. Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chairman of SCC and ex-agitator, Nature Kieghe Dumale, said the new assignment was an eloquent […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper