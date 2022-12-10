Stakeholders task employers on inclusion of job opportunities for PLWDs







….Sheraton, Plateau state among others receive disability inclusion awards Stakeholders from different walks of life have renewed calls on the need to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities in all spheres of society. This was part of the discussions at the Disability Inclusion and Leadership Awards (DIAL) to mark this year’s International […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper