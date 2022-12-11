Buhari approves disbursement of Cabotage fund – Sambo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, says President Mohammadur Buhari has approved the disbursement of Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) with immediate effect.

Sambo said this during the flag-off ceremony of the Batch B of the Third Phase of Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) TERRA 11, in Lagos on Saturday.

The NSDP is a platform provided by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to consolidate its position in the maritime industry through a solid seafaring manpower base.

“We will disburse this funds in days to come to the beneficiaries deserving of it, as we have made a case that the funds belong to shipowners.

“Mr president is a man who respects the law and he is on the same page with us that we should proceed with immediate effect.

“We will be liasing with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to work immediately with the disbursement,” he said.

Sambo…