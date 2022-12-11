Centre urges Buhari to sign NYSC Trust Fund Bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Trust Fund Bill.

The Executive Secretary of CESJET, Mr Ikpa Isaac, made the appeal in a statement issued in Abuja and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Isaac stated that the bill, when signed into Law, would help to create jobs and curb graduate unemployment.

He explained that the trust fund would help to provide startup capitals for the corps members at the end of their service.

“During the service, the corp members are taught a number of skills to enable them to become independent entrepreneurs, creating jobs and solving problems in their environment.

“The fund would be solving a major critical problem, which is the lack of funds for a startup dream.

“This has stood as a setback in the journey of many youth corps members, so we appeal to the president to make it a reality soonest.

“With the high rate of…