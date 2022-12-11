For the love of orphans, aged, Onwueme-Willians goes humanitarian | The Guardian Nigeria News

To create a platform for widows, orphans and the elderly, A Nigerian-born Mrs Catherine Onwueme-Williams, over the weekend, officially began a journey towards building an orphanage as well as a place for the care of the elderly people in Nigeria.

Although she has a passion for putting smiles on the faces of people, especially the less privileged, she said the need to build a structure, where they can be adequately taken care of, was driven by the ugly sight of young, indigent children in the streets.

For this reason, a Foundation named Women Alliance for Purposeful Leadership, for which she is the President General was officially launched on Saturday in Abuja. The event attracted Nigerians from across religious and ethnic divides, who came to support her towards the actualization of her dreams.

According to her, the project will begin in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a community in Aniocha South Local Government Area – Ubulu-Uku, where she came from.

“The last time I…