Shining Light On The Depraved, Opportunity Seekers — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Olumide Ayodele
11 December 2022 |
5:00 am
With the introduction of information technology facilitated by the Internet, the world has gradually evolved from the face-to-face means of communication to interact, educate, create awareness, socialise, and form relationship with one another. With the advent of the social media, a person could be deemed omniscient — having total knowledge of every subject, irrespective of…
With the introduction of information technology facilitated by the Internet, the world has gradually evolved from the face-to-face means of communication to interact, educate, create awareness, socialise, and form relationship with one another. With the advent of the social media, a person could be deemed omniscient — having total…
Source: Guardian Newspaper