The God who answers – Part 3 | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Now this is the confidence that we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him,” (1 John.5.14, 15 NKJV).

It is amazing to imagine the unparalleled privilege God has given to us in prayer. It is difficult to fathom why God would condescend to embrace us as his children. The Book of John says that our confidence is this: “That if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us.” It is reassuring to know that “if we ask anything” that is in God’s will He hears us. If God hears our petitions, then half of our problems are solved. And if God hears us then we can be sure He will answer us in His own way and in His own time.

John further says: “And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we have asked of Him.” Confidently then, we can say thank you, Jesus, not only for the…